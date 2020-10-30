Photocopiers breathing a sigh of relief

Funny story written by Ben Macnair

Friday, 30 October 2020

image for Photocopiers breathing a sigh of relief
No Christmas party this year? I was really looking forward to that

Photocopiers across the country are breathing a sigh of relief, as all office Christmas parties have been banned, due to Covid 19.

Gestetner 39ZX Donna said: 'Yes, thank God that Kevin and Amanda won't be photocopying their backsides this year. Amanda was OK, but Kevin weighs 18 stone, and is quite repulsive.'

Ricoh John added: 'I hate the actual parties, but having the experienced hand of Dave from CopyFixers.co.uk is always a treat. Even so, it will be nice to have a break this year. I mean, we have been having a break all year, really, but still. I miss being touched. I really miss being needed, and this year has shown us all, once again, how unnecessary the people think we are. We have seen things, and we know things. Things I can't forget. You don't know what it is like, man....You weren't there.'

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more