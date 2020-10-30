Photocopiers breathing a sigh of relief

Photocopiers across the country are breathing a sigh of relief, as all office Christmas parties have been banned, due to Covid 19.

Gestetner 39ZX Donna said: 'Yes, thank God that Kevin and Amanda won't be photocopying their backsides this year. Amanda was OK, but Kevin weighs 18 stone, and is quite repulsive.'

Ricoh John added: 'I hate the actual parties, but having the experienced hand of Dave from CopyFixers.co.uk is always a treat. Even so, it will be nice to have a break this year. I mean, we have been having a break all year, really, but still. I miss being touched. I really miss being needed, and this year has shown us all, once again, how unnecessary the people think we are. We have seen things, and we know things. Things I can't forget. You don't know what it is like, man....You weren't there.'