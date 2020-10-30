Spider's Web survives third week in the corner

Spider's web Gavin Williamson is smug, having survived his third week in the corner of your bedroom.

The long piece of webbing, that began his life in the rear end of a spider, has smugly been hanging around in the corner because, as always, you don't dust that corner of the house, do you?

Three weeks? What have you been doing with that time? Making sourdough bread? Looking for a hero? What? What has been more pressing?

Boris Johnson, a mug ring on your bookshelf has also been there for a month.

I know that we aren't allowed guests at the moment, but please develop a modicum of self-respect.