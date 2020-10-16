Girlfriend invents Boyfriend Stick

Funny story written by Ben Macnair

Friday, 16 October 2020

Who's a good boy? You are a good boy.

Local brainbox Lorraine Reid has come up with a great idea to get her boyfriend, Keith Smythe, out of the house for a while - the boyfriend stick.

'A girlfriend was telling me how much she liked throwing a stick for her dog in the park, and so I came up with the idea of a boyfriend stick. We go to the park, and I throw the stick for him, he goes away, and I have a moment's peace. It is a great idea, and I'm so surprised that no-one came up with it sooner,' she said.

'I hate running for the stick, but if it gets me away from Lorraine for a while, then that is a real bonus,' said Keith. 'She said she will take the idea onto Dragon's Den as well, so I am looking forward to the hilarity that will follow on from that.'

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

