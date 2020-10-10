Gareth Bale Asks Andy Carroll to Stand In for Him So He Can Play Golf Next Sunday in North London

Funny story written by Jaki Treehorn

Saturday, 10 October 2020

image for Gareth Bale Asks Andy Carroll to Stand In for Him So He Can Play Golf Next Sunday in North London
Andy Carroll will stand in for Gareth Bale

Tottenham Stadium - Newly-arrived Spurs striker Gareth Bale, scheduled to start next Sunday's match against West Ham, has asked Newcastle and former West Ham forward Andy Carroll to show up in his place, due to the fact that he had inadvertently scheduled a start time at West Essex golf club for noon the same day of the match.

Bale, who accomplished more on the links than he did on the pitch at Real Madrid the last two seasons, came up with the plan rather than lose his place on the list at the course.

"No one will notice the difference between us with everyone watching television, he will probably hobble off after a 10-minute shift just like I would. I'll buy him a pint if he hurts himself," said the Welsh frontman.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

