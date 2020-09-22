Government Ministers In A&E Crisis

Funny story written by Joel Kaye

Tuesday, 22 September 2020

image for Government Ministers In A&E Crisis

Government health adviser Gerda Funnifeelin says she is concerned about the Government's response to an A&E crisis. “Many ministers don’t appear to able to distinguish their A from their E,” she said. “That is despite taking their 100k, and being prescribed certain tabloids, which we hoped would give them support.”

What can be done? The PM has insisted on regular rotation exercise. As Sir Ian Competent says, “I was appallingly useless in one job, so they put me in another. Happily, I’m appallingly useless in that, too. Nothing changes.”

Chanting therapy has been recommended in some quarters. Covering the ears and saying “Brexit means Brexit” helps to blot out unpleasant sensations.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

