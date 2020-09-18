Man still hasn't decided on his creosote

Nigel Havering, from Chutney on the Fritz, has told no-one in particular that, although it is now mid-September, he is yet to decide on the shade and type of creosote that he needs for the shed.

'Yes,' Nigel told us, 'I know that I have left it very late this year, and usually, I have creosoted the shed and fence by now, but I just haven't been that well organised, with my online Dungeons and Dragons competition, virtual crown green bowls and Zooms, it has been non-stop. They had both green and brown creosote in the shop the other day, so that is yet one more decision I will have to make.'