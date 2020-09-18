Chris Grayling still hasn't bought a round in

Poster-boy for the word 'incompetent', and there is stiff competition, Chris Grayling still hasn't bought his round in, Dave from the pub can reveal.

Despite having a job that pays him £100,000 a year for working a seven-hour week, the former Minister of State for Employment, Secretary of State for Justice, and Lord Chancellor, Minister of Justice, Leader of the House of Commons, and Secretary of State for Transport, expects Dave and his mates to always buy the drinks. When he gets to his rounds, Grayling simply looks at his watch, and says 'Is that the time? I really must go.'

'Yes,' said Dave, 'it is irritating that he makes that much, and we have to buy him drinks. Still, I used to be Prime Minister, so what would I know?'