Amazon Mix-Up Sees Man Receive Hunting Rifle

A Hounslow man was shocked to find that, instead of the expected delivery of a Sony 60-inch television, he, instead, received a Steyr Mannlicher Pro Hunter rifle.

Mike Illingdeer said, "I'd been looking forward to setting up a new telly at the end of the bed. But, instead, I got this gun. I've never fired a gun in my life."

Amazon were contacted, and they admitted the mistake. "We're very sorry, and will ensure that Mr. Illingdeer gets his television as soon as possible."

In a conversation with Amazon head of marketing Terry Bullgaffe we asked how this mistake could have happened."I can't answer that, really," he told us. "But the most concerning part of it is that some hunter somewhere's trying to kill a deer by making it watch, 'The Only Way Is Essex'."