Teacher still as bad as his pupils remember him being

Although he does it professionally, in exchange for money, teacher Ray Irving is still the poor teacher that all of his pupils remember.

The 47-year-old Chemistry teacher, who has worse science qualifications than most of his pupils, and is only working in a school in the arse-end of nowhere, has not put any work or effort into improving during the lockdown, and wears a mask to hide his misery.

The morose little git said: 'I could have been something, I had ambitions to be a librarian or an accountant, but now I am sat here teaching these little imbeciles. Why should I get better, when they never will?' he asked, rhetorically, quite clearly not understanding how teaching works.