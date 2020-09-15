Uncomfortable Silence In Police Station As Man Bellows "See You Next Tuesday!"

There was a 'tumbleweed moment' at a local police station yesterday, as a man being released from custody, and told to report back to the station next week, gave a cheery goodbye to the uniformed member of staff, telling him:

"See you next Tuesday!"

Myke Woodson, 57, had been undergoing questioning at Hull Central Police Station on a minor matter involving toilet roll, and had been given instructions to attend the station again next Tuesday, the 22nd of September.

He signed a form at the counter, zipped his jacket up, and bellowed his farewell at the top of his voice.

The desk sergeant, a man of about 45, and seemingly well-versed in police insults, looked up from the crossword in his newspaper, and stared at Woodson in silence for about twenty seconds.

Another officer stopped drinking his mug of tea, and through his visual powers of perception, tried to ascertain whether Woodson had meant what he, the officer, had thought he had meant. He said, calmly:

"Would you care to repeat that, please, ... sir?"

Woodson, delighted, winked and boomed:

"Yes, Cuntstable! See you next Tuesday!"

The air in the room became very warm, and more officers emerged from another room to regard the shouting yobbo, finding only Mr. Woodson.

There was an uneasy silence, before the desk sergeant gave a knowing half-smile, and said, slowly and carefully:

"Yes. See you next Tuesday."

Mr Woodson left the building and walked down its steps, muttering:

"Yes, see you next Tuesday, you caaaaaant."