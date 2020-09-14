Covid-19 Complaint Line Opening Soon

The UK Government have opened a Covid-19 complaint line.

Harry Enfield lookalike, Michael Gove, told us, "What, with all the to-ing and fro-ing about whether we're locked down or up ... and whether we can drive blind or not ... we recognise that the public are becoming increasingly frustrated. They need someone to complain to. The new hotline lets people dial '666' and scream and swear terrible words at strangers on the other end."

Recruitment for the phone operatives has already begun, and first port of call has been members of the Talk Talk Customer Service team, who are more than familiar with screaming, swearing customers.