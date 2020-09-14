Number 10 Suffers Robbery

The Metropolitan Police have acknowledged a massive breakdown in security this morning, as details have emerged of a robbery at the Prime Minister's London residence.

Red-faced Chief Inspector Mike Rimminal told us, "The intruder appears to have made his way in through an open toilet window at the back of the building. Everybody in the building was taken up watching the Prime Minister waffling, I'm sorry, answering questions in the House Of Commons, and the thief was able to make his or her way to the private apartments."

Once the alarm was raised, police support was quickly dispatched and the property was locked down, but not before the intruder escaped back out of the same toilet window.

It is a well-known fact that Boris Johnson often leaves the window open, exiting the Prime Ministerial Water Closet with the warning,"I'd give it ten if I were you."

As a result of the theft, it's been reported that more than 500 statues of Boris Johnson were taken from his apartment.