Making A Mountain Out Of An Ickle Hill...

Sunday, 30 August 2020

Oh, yes, yes, oh, yes, yes, no not there...

David Icke shocked the Trafalgar Square audience yesterday for the anti-covid-mask-wearing-conspiracy-protest by leaving the stage with the microphone, hopping into the back of his VW Camper-Van with his blonde bimbo, and forgetting to switch the microphone off!

Davey, who turned 102 last week, once spoke on stage for an entire Bank Holiday in 1995 without swearing. Yesterday, he left the crowd wide-eyed as he dropped f-bombs, c-bombs, b-bombs and a fart that shook them all to the core.

Icke, who was sporting the new line in Georgio Armani cardigans and slacks, has claimed they were just Freudian Slips, and he had no idea what he was saying.

"I'm surprised anyone was paying attention. I didn't even get the impression they were listening to me when i was on stage!"

In a statement shortly after the tirade, the blonde bimbo, who looked red-faced and sweating, claimed Dave was indeed stressed-out, and that was his own way of letting off steam. Steam that clouded up the windows of the camper-van for over 2 hours, with the pair inside, before it was eventually towed away for breaching some draconian London law of lewdness...

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

