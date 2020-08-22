Toddler still babbling about the same old nonsense

Two-year-old toddler Brian Smith is still babbling the same old nonsense he said at twenty months, reveal his slightly bored parents.

Mother Lorraine said: 'When he first learnt to make noises, it was good, but now it is so boring. When he first said Mummy, it was close to perfection, but now he looks at the fridge, or the oven, the dogs, and the clouds, points and says, Mummy. I have to wonder if those nine months, and the discomfort at both the beginning and the end was really worth the bother.'

Brian's father, Todd, replied: 'Honestly, we called him Brian. What did we expect? In years to come, he will be a trainspotter, stamp collector, or there will be something slightly strange about him.'