Toddler still babbling about the same old nonsense

Funny story written by Ben Macnair

Saturday, 22 August 2020

image for Toddler still babbling about the same old nonsense
No, Brian for the last time, that sound doesn't go with the Hammond Organ.

Two-year-old toddler Brian Smith is still babbling the same old nonsense he said at twenty months, reveal his slightly bored parents.

Mother Lorraine said: 'When he first learnt to make noises, it was good, but now it is so boring. When he first said Mummy, it was close to perfection, but now he looks at the fridge, or the oven, the dogs, and the clouds, points and says, Mummy. I have to wonder if those nine months, and the discomfort at both the beginning and the end was really worth the bother.'

Brian's father, Todd, replied: 'Honestly, we called him Brian. What did we expect? In years to come, he will be a trainspotter, stamp collector, or there will be something slightly strange about him.'

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

