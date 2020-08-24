Man now only watching the Good Life for the comedy

Stanley Bridgewater has admitted something that we all along expected. He is only watching tepid 1970s sitcom The Good Life for the comedy, such as it is.

Neighbourhood busy-body Allanah Plant-Pots said: 'Stanley always seemed a bit weird to me. Most men of a certain age - and Stanley is certainly of a certain age - would watch the Good Life for Felicity Kendall, but I think, these days, Stan only watches it for the humour. I think he only used to watch Baywatch for the wildlife and the story-lines as well.'

The platonic model for a Good Life script would be:

Margo: Hell, Tom. Hello, Barbara. Mrs Wheatley Finchington Smythe from the ceremonial sword society of Surbiton is coming around tomorrow, and I hope that neither a pig nor a goat escapes.'

The next scene: A pig escaping, being chased down the street by Tom and Barbara on the back of a lawnmower.