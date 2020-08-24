Family develops self-loathing after a four-hour game of Guess Who?

There was tension in the house of the Johnsons after a planned short game of retro favourite Guess Who? was dragged out to a tedious four-hour epic.

'It all started so well,' said amiable dad, Gary. 'I suggested we played Guess Who?, knowing that it wouldn't go on for so long. You know, if you picked Bernard, someone would ask if It was a man? If he had glasses? Did he have a beard? Yes, and you would be out. The same thing with Claire. Was she a woman? Yes. Did she have blonde hair? Yes. Did she wear glasses? Yes, and you would let someone else pick. But it would seem that we have all been holding in a lot of tension, and one thing led to another.'

'It was like Eastenders really,' said his wife, Lorraine, 'but with less chance of contracting an STD and the pub burning down.'

Their son, Tom, avoided the game by staying upstairs, moping, listening to The Cure and wishing he had asked Sarah out, rather than just thinking about it.