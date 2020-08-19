Teenager upset that his intended girlfriend is going out with someone who actually asked her out

Love-lorn teenager Thomas Johnson is upset that his intended girlfriend, Sarah, is now going out with someone who is going into the sixth form in September, as long as he gets the right results.

Speaking to us earlier, Thomas said: 'I always had my eye on Sarah, I thought she might have been my first girlfriend, but now this Shane bloke has asked her out. What does he have that I don't? I mean, he is six foot tall, and has his car, but other than that, what does he have?'

Sarah said: 'I like Thomas, I like him a lot, but I just got bored of waiting for him to ask me out. Shane did, so I just said yes.'

Shane just said: 'Sarah, oh her? No, I will be standing her up tonight. I am that kind of bloke.'