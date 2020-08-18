The Fastest Car In The UK

Funny story written by ExiledRoyal

Tuesday, 18 August 2020

image for The Fastest Car In The UK
He's a record breaker

Reports are emerging that a Morris 1000, affectionately known as a Moggy Thousand, set a new unofficial world record last winter on a frozen lake in Derbyshire.

Phone footage taken by amazed onlookers showed the 50-year-old car travelling at more than 235 miles an hour across the ice.

"We thought it was a Guinness World Record attempt," local man Mike Arsreckt told us. "It was barrelling across the lake in a spinning, circular motion. I never saw anything going so fast."

In the event, Guinness refuted that it was set up by them, and observers filled in the missing details.

The record was set by an 83-year-old man who kept honking the horn and yelling, “Help!” out of the car window.

The car disappeared over the horizon, and, despite enquiries by the local Constabulary, there has been no sign of the record-holding driver.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
CarsWorld Record




Mailing List

Get Spoof News in your email inbox!

Subscribe…
Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more