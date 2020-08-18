The Fastest Car In The UK

Reports are emerging that a Morris 1000, affectionately known as a Moggy Thousand, set a new unofficial world record last winter on a frozen lake in Derbyshire.

Phone footage taken by amazed onlookers showed the 50-year-old car travelling at more than 235 miles an hour across the ice.

"We thought it was a Guinness World Record attempt," local man Mike Arsreckt told us. "It was barrelling across the lake in a spinning, circular motion. I never saw anything going so fast."

In the event, Guinness refuted that it was set up by them, and observers filled in the missing details.

The record was set by an 83-year-old man who kept honking the horn and yelling, “Help!” out of the car window.

The car disappeared over the horizon, and, despite enquiries by the local Constabulary, there has been no sign of the record-holding driver.