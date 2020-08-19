Idiot still spelling Can't with an R

Funny story written by Ben Macnair

Wednesday, 19 August 2020

image for Idiot still spelling Can't with an R
God, I just need some proof-reading doing.

Wayne Badger, a local idiot, is still putting an R into the word can't, despite the red line on his computer, and his friends telling him not to.

The hipster wrote in to tell us: 'I still carn't believe that carn't is spelt out as can't. I refuse to believe it. Is it one of those words like Photography or Pharmacist that is spelt with a P, but pronounced as an F?'

Yes, Wayne, it is just like that.

He continued: 'I was on Firestarter, and a woman that I quite liked the look of, without a filter, for a change spelt carn't as I do. I wrote to her saying that was one thing we had in common, before showing her the pictures I have holding my biggest fish.'

Wayne's intended, Henrietta Finknottle, said: 'I carn't believe he was serious about that. I love a man who spells carn't as I do. There aren't many of us about, and the pictures of him with the pike. Ooohh, Matron, stop me!'

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

