Band not really missing their singer

Middle-aged blues and progressive rock band Chainsaw have realised that, since they don't rehearse much together, they don't miss lead singer Derek 'Strepsils' Jones.

Morose and very tall bassist Matthew Pugsley said: 'I miss playing with Stuart 'The Drums' Widget, and the keyboard player and guitarist who change regularly because Derek doesn't like talented people, always seemed a laugh, but Derek, honestly, mate, if I never see that puffed-up hack again, it will be too soon.'

The band, known locally in the Firkin and Barrow, as well as a few pubs that have shut down lately, are best known for their barnstorming version of the blues classic 'A Fork in the Road and a Knife in my Back'.

Chainsaw, despite their fear-inducing name, are all accountants and Morris Dancers in their late fifties.