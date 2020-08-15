Dunkirk Revisited

Yesterday, the UK Government advised all Britons holidaying in France that they would have to quarantine for fourteen days if they returned after today.

This has led to a mass exodus from Calais. Or, at least, an attempt to do so.

Ferry services have been inundated with families attempting to get a boat back across the Channel.

In scenes not replicated since the Dunkirk evacuation of ‎26 May to 4 June 1940, a fleet of private craft have been sent to try to ease the panic. From small boats to Paddle Boards and little Ducky Pedalos, there has been a constant stream of humanity mingling with asylum seekers splashing across the 20-mile channel.

Several of the larger vessels are offering entertainment.

There are also a number of Pirate ships involved, which, allegedly, have a higher proportion of Covid-19, hence a particularly high ARRRRR-number.

We interviewed one man who appeared to have arrived back in Dover before anyone else. Mike Ewslittle told us: "I got fed up waiting in line. So I just started to cough loudly, shouting that it had got massively worse since I got back from China, and they stuck me on a hovercraft."