Are Aldi selling children?

Funny story written by ExiledRoyal

Thursday, 13 August 2020

£30. Can you find cheaper?

Police in Cardiff arrested a couple for trying to sell their child for £30 at an Aldi store in the town.

"We were called by concerned shoppers," Sgt Mike Idsworth-Lotts told us. "When we arrived, we found the couple sitting outside the entrance to the store with a funny-looking eight-year-old in a Moses basket. There was a sign which said, 'Have The Kid - Thirty Quid!'"

The couple were arrested, and the boy is now with his grandparents.

Aldi were asked to comment. Store Manager Stuey Green said, "This is an appalling incident, but it's proof we've got unbeatable everyday low prices."

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

