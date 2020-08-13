Roman Gladiator Graveyard Found In Colchester

Funny story written by ExiledRoyal

Thursday, 13 August 2020

image for Roman Gladiator Graveyard Found In Colchester
Gladiator? A Roman joke.

Colchester Castle is famous for being a huge Norman keep. Less well known is that the castle was built on the foundations of a Roman temple.

A recent dig discovered that a part of the area had been used as a Gladiator graveyard.

Professor Mike Andlesnuffed told us, "This is most unusual. We even discovered a papyrus containing old Roman jokes, buried alongside one chopped up feller. It said, 'What did the Roman Centurion do when a cannibal ate his ex-wife? Nothing. He was gladiator.' Killer, eh?"

As news of the find spread, one local family actually put a notice in the Obituaries section in the local paper.

"So glad we can finally have some closure after so many years of wondering. Fondest love from Bill and Flo Spartacus and the boys."

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

GladiatorObituary
GladiatorObituary




