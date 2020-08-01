Man just saying hello to everyone now

Funny story written by Ben Macnair

Saturday, 1 August 2020

image for Man just saying hello to everyone now
Oh, the internet is so much easier than people, isn't it?

Man about town Stanley Bridgewater is just saying hello to everyone these days.

The sprightly beard-wearer has decided on a significant life change. 'It was just something I have noticed over the last few days,' said Stanley, 'but with hats, sunglasses and now masks, I can't tell if someone is a stranger or Mavis and John at number 4, so to avoid any problems later, I just say hello.'

Bystander Andy Littlehope said, 'It was quite bizarre. There was this strange chap just saying hello to everyone, and having a conversation with people. It must have taken him half an hour to get down the street.'

'Of course, it adds a lot more time to my trips out, but I don't mind that,' said Stanley.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

