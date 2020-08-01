Man just saying hello to everyone now

Man about town Stanley Bridgewater is just saying hello to everyone these days.

The sprightly beard-wearer has decided on a significant life change. 'It was just something I have noticed over the last few days,' said Stanley, 'but with hats, sunglasses and now masks, I can't tell if someone is a stranger or Mavis and John at number 4, so to avoid any problems later, I just say hello.'

Bystander Andy Littlehope said, 'It was quite bizarre. There was this strange chap just saying hello to everyone, and having a conversation with people. It must have taken him half an hour to get down the street.'

'Of course, it adds a lot more time to my trips out, but I don't mind that,' said Stanley.