Nigel Farage is definitely a reincarnated Oswald Mosley clone!

Although the Covid 19 pandemic is a global disaster, there sometimes can be a 'silver lining' in any form of negativity. UK testing has been a disaster, we all know that, but one test has thrown up significant proof that reincarnation is a fact!

Whilst downing a few pints of best British bitter at his local watering-hole boasting about Brexit and, how he screwed the EU, Nigel Farage, pissed as a newt felt quite funny. So, on leaving the pub he decided to have a Corona test. A clever 'Remainer' sitting next to Farage was convinced he was not quite what he seemed to be. He blagged Farage's dirty dog-end and shot off to a local laboratory to have his DNA checked against other Brit right-wing fascists from the past. The 'Remainer' also happened to be a Covid 19 tester having a quick pint in between. He gathered Nigel's test tube too for double proof because single proof is not enough to convince right wing tabloids under the sun.

Jackpot! Mega-Fascist, Oswald Mosley's false teeth are being preserved in a jam jar at the British Museum alongside Hitler's. The 'Remainer' begged scientists there to compare Farage's dogs-end and his covid 19 test DNA with Mosley's false teeth DNA. It seems that both are identical proving sniffing out dirty dogs-ends can be very positive in a metaphorical sense.

The 'Remainer' rushed over The Guardian HQ, very lefty, with proof that Farage is actually a reincarnated Oswald Mosley and, without a blink of BOJO's dodgy eyebrows or wavy barnet, the world now knows the truth behind Brexit; it was a fascist conspiracy!

By the way, if any reader of this astonishing spoof believes the writer has watched Peaky Blinders twice, they are correct! This was brilliant fantasy too, but with an inkling of truth running down its spine /snap!