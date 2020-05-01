Family game of Jenga ends in disaster

There was fear when lockdown restrictions meant that a long-planned family game of Jenga ended in a complete disaster.

Reigning champion, Tracy Brassingthwaite, of the long-forgotten Ferret and Flat Cap in Mithering on the Trent, took on her beloved older sister, Lorraine Johnson, from Chutney on the Fritz.

'It is a game of honour that goes back years,' said Tracy

'No, it isn't! I only told her it was,' said Lorraine, 'when she was five, and I was in my late teens. I told her all types of things to shut her up, and the Jenga one was the least cruel, but it is also the one that she remembers, and every year we play Jenga, and every year I win.'

'It's not true though,' said Lorraine's husband, Gary. 'She won in 2006.'

'To be fair, I had just given birth to Tom,' interjected Lorraine.

Tom was upstairs listening to an album that he hoped girlfriend, Sarah, liked.

'I told her that Mum and Dad resented her, and she only believes me about the Jenga.'

'I asked for a car that year,' said Lorraine, her eyebrows rising, as they always seem to do.