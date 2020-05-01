Silence, or what happens on Mrs Brown's Boys without the Studio Audience

We caught up with Chutney on the Fritz's least weird inhabitants, the Johnsons, to see how they have been filling their time during the lockdown.

Gary said: 'For a while, we have been playing a game of 'Jimmy Carr's Laugh, or a Flock of Canada Geese?', but while it has been a bit too drab to go outside lately, we have brought the fun and games indoors, and now we play 'Silence, or the sound you would hear after a joke in Mrs Brown Boys if it wasn't for the Studio Audience being so easily pleased?'

Son, Thomas said 'It is always silence'.

Wife, Lorraine simply raised her eyebrows. Again.