Silence, or what happens on Mrs Brown's Boys without the Studio Audience

Written by Ben Macnair

Friday, 1 May 2020

image for Silence, or what happens on Mrs Brown's Boys without the Studio Audience
Bbbrrrrrr...it is a bit nippy, isn't it?

We caught up with Chutney on the Fritz's least weird inhabitants, the Johnsons, to see how they have been filling their time during the lockdown.

Gary said: 'For a while, we have been playing a game of 'Jimmy Carr's Laugh, or a Flock of Canada Geese?', but while it has been a bit too drab to go outside lately, we have brought the fun and games indoors, and now we play 'Silence, or the sound you would hear after a joke in Mrs Brown Boys if it wasn't for the Studio Audience being so easily pleased?'

Son, Thomas said 'It is always silence'.

Wife, Lorraine simply raised her eyebrows. Again.

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list




Mailing List

Get Spoof News in your email inbox!

Subscribe…
Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more