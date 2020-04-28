Couple excited to be watching the box set of Hetty Wainthrop Investigates

Written by Ben Macnair

Tuesday, 28 April 2020

image for Couple excited to be watching the box set of Hetty Wainthrop Investigates
No, I can't get behind that, no sir, big-ly.

Gary and Lorraine Johnson, a couple from the never-really-that-interesting-but-charming village, Chutney on the Fritz, have just received, from Amazon, their box set of Hetty Wainthrop Investigates.

'Yes, it's here!' exclaimed, Gary. 'It was a toss-up between this and Rosemary and Thyme, but that stars Felicity Kendal, and Lorraine said it would not be good for my blood pressure to watch her too much.'

Hetty Wainthrop Investigates was the charming Yorkshire-based documentary that starred Hyacinth Bucket, and one of the Hobbits from Lord of the Rings that wasn't famous. You remember it. Your Gran watched it all of the time. Yes, it was something like Scooby-Doo, but with more realistic characterisation. Imagine Scooby Doo, but with Compo and Clegg from Last of the Summer Wine. Yes, it was as bad as that.

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list




Mailing List

Get Spoof News in your email inbox!

Subscribe…
Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more