Couple excited to be watching the box set of Hetty Wainthrop Investigates

Gary and Lorraine Johnson, a couple from the never-really-that-interesting-but-charming village, Chutney on the Fritz, have just received, from Amazon, their box set of Hetty Wainthrop Investigates.

'Yes, it's here!' exclaimed, Gary. 'It was a toss-up between this and Rosemary and Thyme, but that stars Felicity Kendal, and Lorraine said it would not be good for my blood pressure to watch her too much.'

Hetty Wainthrop Investigates was the charming Yorkshire-based documentary that starred Hyacinth Bucket, and one of the Hobbits from Lord of the Rings that wasn't famous. You remember it. Your Gran watched it all of the time. Yes, it was something like Scooby-Doo, but with more realistic characterisation. Imagine Scooby Doo, but with Compo and Clegg from Last of the Summer Wine. Yes, it was as bad as that.