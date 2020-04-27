Man doesn't trust Donald Trump

Written by Ben Macnair

Monday, 27 April 2020

Ray Worthington...He's a great guy. A great guy. The best guy. A stand-up guy. No, he is a stone cold loser.

Ray Worthington, from Mithering on the Trent, has told no-one in particular that he doesn't trust a word that escapes Donald Trump's gaping maw.

He told us: 'So, anyway before the lockdown, I bought his Art of the Deal book, from a charity shop, just to see what the ump-a-lumpa might say, and it was just full of bollocks. I mean, here is a man who owned Casinos, and lost. A man who was left billions in his father's will, but only has millions now, he has been married three times, he is mean to, and about his children, except for the daughter he never mentions, and now he tells us that disinfectant may as well count as one of your five-a-day? I don't know, I really don't know. Do you?'

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

