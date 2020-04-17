Crack Cocaine Consignment Contained Face Masks

Alert customs officers at Dover have intercepted what they say is the biggest haul of face masks they have ever seized.

The stash was hidden inside a routine consignment of crack cocaine.

The face masks had a street value of £5million.

Officers at the port say that a 34-year-old Polish national attempted to enter the UK by driving a van through the Channel Tunnel. They became suspicious when the driver kept glancing at a box on the passenger seat.

Armed officers surrounded the van, arrested the man, and removed the box for a search, whereupon the masks were discovered buried in the narcotics.

Sid Bully, of Customs, said:

"This was a good morning's work. You can imagine what would have happened if these masks had got onto the street! It's amazing what people will try to do to make a profit from face masks."