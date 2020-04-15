Tea-Boy considering his options

William Worthing, from tiny little hamlet Mithering on the Trent, has told us, (as if we were really listening) that the Coronavirrus has forced some quite big changes on his life, about his career, his personal life, and his taste in clothes, music, and books.

The slightly portly 51-year-old told us: 'I have worked at Swan and Mallard, you know the Solicitors in the High Street, ever since I left school at 16, but all I ever do there is make the tea for people. I have other skills I have been working on, that nobody ever wants to see. No-one ever asks to see my John Cleese impression. So, I need to leave and get another job, and then, hopefully I might meet someone new. I don't have high standards, and I thought I might get a tattoo, and an ear-pierced. Plenty to think about, and now is the time to change things, isn't it?'

William is on Instagram and Twitter. Perhaps you would like to follow him? It would save us all a job.