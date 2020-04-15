Now you know how your local weirdo feels.

With Coronavirus, we can now all know how your local weirdo feels. All of the time.

We all have them. The chap who is always scowling. The 49-year-old with pigtails. We all cross the road to avoid eye contact or their tales of woe, but now we all have to cross the road to avoid everyone, it is not nearly as obvious.

Local weirdo, Stephen Mulgrew, said: 'I wear a lot of Denim, I am in my late 60s, with a ponytail, so I am used to people crossing the road to avoid me. That, and the fact that I am always singing Leo Sayer songs seals the deal, so nobody walks on the same side as me, these days, but I expect that you know all about that, don't you? It takes a local weirdo to know another local weirdo.'