Wheelie Bin Can Levitate

A couple from Portsmouth have said they have photographic evidence that their neighbours' wheelie bin is possessed by spirits - possibly evil - and is able to levitate above the footpath.

Wally and Madge Crapper have seen the grey bin, which is emptied every second Tuesday, floating in mid-air on several occasions, and were concerned something was up.

Apart from the rubbish receptacle, that is.

Wally said:

"We sit by the window for hours sometimes, just waiting to see it start hovering above the ground!"

And Madge:

"We've seen it a few times. It's creepy!"



NOTE: The obvious opportunity to use the word 'spirits' to mean alcohol, was passed over in this story.