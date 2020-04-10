Family realising that they are becoming the Royale Family

Parents, Gary and Lorraine Johnson, and their son, Tom, have reached the shocking conclusion that, during lockdown, they have become the Royale Family, the 1990s, 2000s BBC comedy, which saw the early acting of the latest irritating Detective from Death in Paradise, Ralf Little.

'Get us a tea, Tom,' said Gary, from his sofa, which has a Gary-shaped dip in the middle. 'There's a good lad.'

Lorraine went on: 'He's a good lad. I said, Mum, he's a good lad, isn't he? Now, let's all sit down and watch these classic comedies.'

'I much prefer Waking the Dead,' said Gary 'That Grace always reminded me a bit of your Mum, you know, Anthony.'

'Who's Anthony?' asked Tom, returning to the room with a cup of t5ea for his Dad.