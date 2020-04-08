Man spending third day on Haiku

Written by Ben Macnair

Wednesday, 8 April 2020

image for Man spending third day on Haiku
I love a man who can write haikus for me

Infamous ladies man, Brian Asshat, has entered his third day of writing a Haiku.

'Usually, writing holds no problem for me,' said Brian, who, when he isn't throwing shoes at people, can be found on the internet, correcting the spelling and grammar mistakes of complete strangers. 'But this one seems to be a struggle. I know it is only three lines, but I want it for my dating website. I already have a picture of me with a dead fish, I correct the spelling mistakes on all potential dates' profiles, and I also look for women in their 20s, as well, so I really don't know where I am going wrong.'

Brian is in his 60s, has been single for forty of those years, and still holds a flame for a woman he went to school with. Even if he does finish this Haiku, he will still be an unattractive numpty.

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

