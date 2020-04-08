Teacher has run out of red pens

Written by Ben Macnair

Wednesday, 8 April 2020

image for Teacher has run out of red pens
Oh, what fresh hell is this?

Year 3 schoolteacher, Deirdre Brassingthwaite, from Mithering on the Trent, has revealed that she is facing the nightmare of all teachers: she has used her last red pen.

Although now in self-isolation, and able to use any colour ink she chooses, or typewriter or computer, the famously old-fashioned 37-year-old told us: 'If it was the school holidays, I could have coped, knowing that it would only be a few short weeks before I went back to school, but I don't know what I can do now. Where can I get a red pen from?'

A stationery shop, Deirdre. A supermarket, Deirdre. Online?

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list




Mailing List

Get Spoof News in your email inbox!

Subscribe…
Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more