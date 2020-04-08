Teacher has run out of red pens

Year 3 schoolteacher, Deirdre Brassingthwaite, from Mithering on the Trent, has revealed that she is facing the nightmare of all teachers: she has used her last red pen.

Although now in self-isolation, and able to use any colour ink she chooses, or typewriter or computer, the famously old-fashioned 37-year-old told us: 'If it was the school holidays, I could have coped, knowing that it would only be a few short weeks before I went back to school, but I don't know what I can do now. Where can I get a red pen from?'

A stationery shop, Deirdre. A supermarket, Deirdre. Online?