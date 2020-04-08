Musician Shocked to learn that there are more than three chords

Written by Ben Macnair

Wednesday, 8 April 2020

image for Musician Shocked to learn that there are more than three chords
Just you wait until you learn about Minor Chords, Gary.

Recent purchaser of three ukuleles, Gary Johnson, has been shocked to learn that there are more than three chords.

'It looked like such an easy, fun thing to do,' said the 46-year-old. 'I thought if I bought three, then that would be one for me, one for Lorraine, and one for Tom, but now it seems that it is going to be quite a bit more difficult than I thought.'

Already struggling with a simple G chord, Gary is yet to learn C and D, so that he can serenade Lorraine with 'Brown Eyed Girl'. She has blue eyes. We fear for Gary during this time.

He has bought three ukuleles.

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

