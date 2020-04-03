Woman intrigued by man walking past her window

Since she is now in lock-down, Hull-based hairdresser, Donna Brassingthwaite, is finding a man walking past her house increasingly intriguing.

She told us: 'I watch him walk past my door every morning at about 11.30pm. Obviously, he could have been walking past my door for years, but I often wonder who he is, and where he might be going. I also wonder whether or not I should offer to cut his hair.'

The mystery man said: 'I like walking down streets during Lockdown. Usually, in crowds, people ignore me, but now I am seen as a figure of mystery. I am just a Hull-based accountant called Timothy, but if strangers want to give me a mysterious inner life, I am more than happy for them to do so.'