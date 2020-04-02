Family saving box set of Last of the Summer Wine

Mother and father, Gary and Lorraine Johnson, are saving their family box set of Last of the Summer Wine for either, when son, Thomas, 14, is able to enjoy it for the comedy classic that it is, or the family get so bored during Lockdown, that it is used as the last resort.

Gary said: 'Many a Sunday night in my youth was spent in front of Last of the Summer Wine. It is a comedy classic, up there with any of the big-budget classics, and the words of Cleggy in the Hills of Yorkshire, philosophising, like some budget Samuel Beckett, always gave me a chuckle.'

Thomas was heard to say 'Give it a rest, Dad, I don't believe your tales of normal life in Yorkshire since you made me sit through Kes.'