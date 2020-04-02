Game of Swingball becoming increasingly violent

Written by Ben Macnair

Thursday, 2 April 2020

image for Game of Swingball becoming increasingly violent
Oh, god not this again. Every year.

What started out as a friendly game of Swingball has turned increasingly violent, as Thomas Johnson and his dad, Gary, discuss the finer points of gamesmanship.

'It was all going so well,' said Thomas, 'but Dad got into a bit of a strop when he hit the ball too hard, then, after that, he was throwing the raquets all over the garden."

'I wasn't angry,' said Gary. 'I was just doing my best John McEnroe impression, which obviously Tom is a bit too young to know about.'

'It was like playing with Snotty Bob at school. This is the only time I have even thought about school or Snotty Bob for nearly a fortnight,' said Thomas.

'You still bang on about Sarah, though, don't you?' sneered Gary.

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list




Mailing List

Get Spoof News in your email inbox!

Subscribe…
Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more