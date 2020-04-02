Game of Swingball becoming increasingly violent

What started out as a friendly game of Swingball has turned increasingly violent, as Thomas Johnson and his dad, Gary, discuss the finer points of gamesmanship.

'It was all going so well,' said Thomas, 'but Dad got into a bit of a strop when he hit the ball too hard, then, after that, he was throwing the raquets all over the garden."

'I wasn't angry,' said Gary. 'I was just doing my best John McEnroe impression, which obviously Tom is a bit too young to know about.'

'It was like playing with Snotty Bob at school. This is the only time I have even thought about school or Snotty Bob for nearly a fortnight,' said Thomas.

'You still bang on about Sarah, though, don't you?' sneered Gary.