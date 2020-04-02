Non-Hipster now has a hipster beard

Written by Ben Macnair

Thursday, 2 April 2020

image for Non-Hipster now has a hipster beard
This, this old thing. I just threw it on this morning.

Non-hipster, Barry Gillespie, a 46-year-old senior accountant from Mithering on the Trent, has grown a hipster beard, even though he never wanted one.

The hirsute former bank worker, is currently missing the Stray Ferret domino's team, but feels he is quite lucky, because most of his social life revolved around the internet anyway.

'I feel quite lucky,' Barry told us. 'Other than work, and the dominoes, I don't have much else in my life, so being without people doesn't really bother me. The thing is, I haven't shaved for nearly a fortnight, and this beard has just grown there. I am lead to believe that the man about town sports a beard like this, so perhaps, when we are allowed out again, I will attract the attention of some young lady.'

We can only hope, Barry. We can only hope.

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

