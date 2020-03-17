Man celebrating St Patrick's Day by playing albums by Bewitched

Written by Ben Macnair

Tuesday, 17 March 2020

image for Man celebrating St Patrick's Day by playing albums by Bewitched
Diddley diddley de, diddley diddley do

Self-isolating thrower of shoes, Brian Asshat, has claimed that he will celebrate St Patrick's Day in the only way he knows how: by playing the CD of Bewitched that he owns.

The ever-popular corrector of writing said, 'I love the proper Irish music, and Bewitched fills that gap in my music library. I own a lot of music by other Irish musicians, The Corrs and Enya, but they are far too exciting for me, I have to watch my heart-rate and blood-pressure, you know?'

In Brian's offices, he is still not being missed, except for the fact that no-one seems to have noticed a distinct lack of his usual egg and cress sandwiches in the fridge.

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list




Mailing List

Get Spoof News in your email inbox!

Subscribe…
Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more