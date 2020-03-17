Man celebrating St Patrick's Day by playing albums by Bewitched

Self-isolating thrower of shoes, Brian Asshat, has claimed that he will celebrate St Patrick's Day in the only way he knows how: by playing the CD of Bewitched that he owns.

The ever-popular corrector of writing said, 'I love the proper Irish music, and Bewitched fills that gap in my music library. I own a lot of music by other Irish musicians, The Corrs and Enya, but they are far too exciting for me, I have to watch my heart-rate and blood-pressure, you know?'

In Brian's offices, he is still not being missed, except for the fact that no-one seems to have noticed a distinct lack of his usual egg and cress sandwiches in the fridge.