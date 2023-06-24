Joaquin Gazpacho, who is Kim Kardashian's boyfriend, inducted into the bullfighting hall of fame

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Saturday, 24 June 2023

image for Joaquin Gazpacho, who is Kim Kardashian's boyfriend, inducted into the bullfighting hall of fame
Kim says that Gazy's moves in the bullring and in the bedroom are both totally AMAZING!!!

The bullfighting world is reporting that the world's most famous matador has just been inducted into the prestigious World of Bullfighting Hall of Fame.

Barcelona, Spain native Joaquin Beauregard Gazpacho, who is known in the World of The Fighting Toros, as "El Gazpacho," is the latest matador to be inducted into the Bullfighting Hall of Fame, which is located in Madrid, Spain.

A spokesperson for the hall of fame noted that Gazy, as his fans, his urologist, and his sexy-as-the-dickens girlfriend Kim Kardashian call him, will join such noted matadors as Manuel "El Manolete," Rodriguez, Rafael "El Hombre," Molina, Paco "The Two Stepper," Gonzalez, and Roberto "Bobby" Sopapilla.

SIDENOTE: El Gazpacho has been called by Major League Baseball pitching great, Nolan Ryan, as "The Michael Jordan of Bullfighting."

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
Joaquin Beauregard GazpachoKim Kardashian

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more