The bullfighting world is reporting that the world's most famous matador has just been inducted into the prestigious World of Bullfighting Hall of Fame.

Barcelona, Spain native Joaquin Beauregard Gazpacho, who is known in the World of The Fighting Toros, as "El Gazpacho," is the latest matador to be inducted into the Bullfighting Hall of Fame, which is located in Madrid, Spain.

A spokesperson for the hall of fame noted that Gazy, as his fans, his urologist, and his sexy-as-the-dickens girlfriend Kim Kardashian call him, will join such noted matadors as Manuel "El Manolete," Rodriguez, Rafael "El Hombre," Molina, Paco "The Two Stepper," Gonzalez, and Roberto "Bobby" Sopapilla.

SIDENOTE: El Gazpacho has been called by Major League Baseball pitching great, Nolan Ryan, as "The Michael Jordan of Bullfighting."