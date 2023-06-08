The L.A. Galaxy have just signed a 14-year-old soccer sensation

Buckroo Kazoo with The Turnstile Review has just broken the story that the L.A. Galaxy have just signed a 14-year-old soccer phenomenon from La Brea, California.

The kid is Stiletto de La Salsa, who lives with his parents, six brothers and six sisters.

Stilly, was given his very first soccer ball by his grandfather Antonio de La Salsa when he was only 72-hours-old.

By the time he turned six, he was beating his two uncles and downright making them look bad.

When he turned eight, he was given lessons by a high school coach who lived in the neighborhood.

And just last week he was approached by a scout for the L.A. Galaxy.

The scout was positively impressed and within 72 hours, little Stiletto de La Salsa was signed to a two-year contract that will pay him $90,000 per year.