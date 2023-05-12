Major League Baseball's cellar dwellers, the Kansas City A's, are for sale

Hold on to your baseball caps, sports fans, because we've got breaking news! The Kansas City Athletics have gracefully secured the last spot among the 30 teams in Major League Baseball. Can you believe it?

Intrepid reporter, Hercules Confetti (he/him), who moonlights as a part-time grocery bagger, has uncovered the frustration brewing within the team's ownership. At the time of this report from The Spoof Sports, their abysmal performance of 8 wins and 31 losses has pushed the owner to the brink of meltdown.

Confetti, sporting his Walmart apron and clown nose, recently subjected himself to the agony of attending an A's game. Much to his astonishment, the "crowd" boasted a staggering total of 707 attendees. This included 27 ticket takers, 14 hot dog vendors performing jaw-dropping feats with mustard, 16 beer vendors doing a tap dance routine, and 9 ushers juggling popcorn.

In a desperate bid to lure unsuspecting souls to the game, the organization resorted to offering fans a glorious six-pack of Bud Light to any adult courageous enough to purchase not one, but two hot dogs!

Rumor has it that hip-hop rap artist, Black Kitty Meow Meow (they/them), known for their sensational tracks like "Baseball Beats" and "Dope Diamond Dope," wants to be the proud owner of this down-on-their-luck team. What a mind-bending combination of hip-hop beats and infield feats.

So, grab your foam fingers, fans. The Kansas City Athletics have cemented their spot as the lovable underdogs of the MLB. Stay tuned, folks, we've only just reached first base!