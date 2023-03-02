A Female Catcher Tries Out For The World Champion Houston Astros

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Thursday, 2 March 2023

image for A Female Catcher Tries Out For The World Champion Houston Astros
Isi hold Mexico's 4-year high school record for homeruns with 127.

HOUSTON - (Sports Satire) - The Houston Astros organization reports that a female catcher, who stands 6-foot-6-inches tall and who weighs 286, has been given a tryout with the world champion Houston Astros.

The catcher was born and bred in Tampico, Mexico and her name is Isidora Castenet, who graduated Summa Cum Cum from Tampico's Emiliano Zapata High School.

During her high school year, Miss Castenet was voted "Girl Most Likely To Own a Taco Truck."

Isi, as her grandmother Bonifacia Ortalino Vistalinda, calls her said that her granddaughter makes the best chicken cacciatore-okra tacos this side of the equator.

Miss Castanet can throw with both hands and she can hit from both sides of the plate, plus she makes the best diet sopapillas in Texas.

Meanwhile Astros manager Dusty Baker told sports reporters covering the Astros that Isidora Castanet has a damn good chance of possibly playing for the 'Stros this year.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

