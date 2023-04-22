Golfing Sensation Holly Sonders' Loves When It Goes In the Hole, And Out, And Back In Again

NEW YORK CITY - (Spoof Sports) - The LPGA is buzzing with news of Holly Sonders, the latest sensation in women's golf.

Leslie Putterword, a senior writer for Golf Guide Illustrated Magazine, has dubbed Sonders as one of the hottest and sexiest golfers since Tiger Woods.

At 36 years old, Sonders recently split with her boyfriend of 12 months after discovering he was stealing golf balls, returning them to the clubhouse and pocketing the deposits.

Despite the setback, Sonders has been on fire on the course, even scoring a double hole-in-one at the LPGA Ladies Sausalito Invitational Open. According to witnesses, she hit a sensational hole in one on a par 5. The ball fell square in the middle of the hole, but it popped out then rolled back in again!

When asked about the double hole-in-one, Sonders joked, "I wish that happened more often, I could've shaved a few strokes off my score!"

Sadly, due to the rules of golf, it didn't count.

Further, Sonders was deducted points over a drop on the 13th hole. She had an uncontrollable cough and needed to take a cough drop, violating strict LPGA rules on medication use during play.

EDITOR'S NOTE: Holly Sonders can be seen showing off her favorite holes in a glamour photo-shoot of this month's edition of Golf Guide Illustrated Magazine. Sadly, it's already sold out.