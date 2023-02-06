A 6-Foot-9-Inch Female Chinese Wrestler Is Married To a Jewish Circus Midget

image for A 6-Foot-9-Inch Female Chinese Wrestler Is Married To a Jewish Circus Midget
Ling Foo weighs 269 pounds.

PANAMA CITY, Florida - (Sports Territory) - Sportsapalooza announces that China's number one wrestler Ling Foo Fuk, who stands 6' 9" and weighs 269 pounds has just married a midget with the Ringling Brothers, Barnum & Bailey Circus.

Pia Confetti with Sportsapalooza interviewed the couple in their spacious Panama City home.

Ling Foo, said that she has been wrestling professionally ever since she was 16. She added that her little bitty husband, Timmy Tittfinger, who stands 3-foot-7-inches tall and only weights 52 pounds, are expecting their first child in September.

The two met at a gay bar mitzvah in Brooklyn in May of last year.

The two say that it was love at first sight. Ling Foo says that since they've been married, they enjoy going to strip clubs, and she adds that no one, but no one has ever made fun of her little itty bitty hubby.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Wrestling

