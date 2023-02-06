Alabama's Top Female Wrestler Is Found To Be a Hermaphrodite

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Monday, 6 February 2023

image for Alabama's Top Female Wrestler Is Found To Be a Hermaphrodite
"I saw photos and Lili has a very big clitoris, but it's not a penis." -VP KAMALA HARRIS

MADISON SQUARE GARDEN - (Sports Satire) - The New York State Wrestling Guild (NYSWG) has just learned from the guild physician that Alabama wrestler Lili The Dixie Dumpster, has been found to have a penis.

The female wrestler, whose real name is Lili Lowmunfix, holds the Alabama Female Wrestling Title, as well as being married to a gynecologist Dr. Roland P. Peckinweiser.

A rep for the NYSWG says that Miss Lowmunfix has been disqualified and she will have her championship belt taken from her, plus she will be fined between $9,000 and $17,000 dollars.

Meanwhile, Dr. Peckinweiser says that he will be contacting his attorney and they will be filing an $8.2 million lawsuit charging the wrestling guild with Nolo Contavaginatalia.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

