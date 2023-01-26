Jerry Jones Wants Tom Brady To Be His Starting Quarterback

DALLAS - (Sports Satire) - Now that the Dallas Cowboys season is over, team owner Jerry "The Disappointed" Jones is really madder than a woodpecker with a limp pecker.

It had been over two decades since the Cowpokes last made the playoffs, and Jones says that it is just unacceptable and he will be getting rid of most of the coaching staff.

Jones told Sportsapalooza writer Pia Confetti that he has a mind to ship his kicker, Brett "WTF?" Maher, who missed four consecutive extra point tries to Siberia.

He noted that one of his Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders could have kicked the damn extra points wearing a pair of 6-inch imported Italian strap-on heels.

Jones has made it known that he wants Tom Brady to replace Dak "Injury Prone" Prescott as his starting quarterback.